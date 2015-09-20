Age of Mythology expansion Tale of the Dragon announced

Samuel Roberts reckoned that Age of Mythology's Extended Edition was a "worthy update", and now that update is set to receive a new expansion pack, only 12 years after the last one appeared for the original game. Tale of the Dragon, as you may have guessed, does Chinese mythology, but we know nothing about it beyond that yet.

We'll have to wait until October 2 to learn more, as that's when developers Forgotten Empires and Skybox will be holding a livestream over yonder. They're a busy bunch—they're also making a new expansion for Age of Empires 2 HD, entitled The African Kingdoms. You'll never guess where it's set.