Age of Empires 4 gameplay revealed at X019

As promised, Microsoft delivered the first-ever Age of Empires 4 gameplay footage today at X019, revealing that the new addition to the long-running RTS series will be set in the Medieval era. The video also teased two of the civilizations that will be playable in the game, the Mongols and the English, and studio head Shannon Loftis said that there might be even more to find in the trailer.

Loftis also revealed on the stage that the game is being developed by a new studio, World's Edge, founded last June, that will be dedicated to the Age of Empires series.

In related news, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, which we recently slapped with a positive 78/100 review, is out today on Steam, Humble, and other fine digital storefronts. We've got a launch trailer for that down below.