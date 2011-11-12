Age of Conan tried by 600,000 players since going F2P, celebrates with more free stuff

Since it's currently all the rage for developers to offer everyone a peek behind the curtain of their F2P-funded MMO sky mansions, Funcom's gone ahead and followed suit. After going free-to-play (or, in Conan-ese, "Unchained") in July, the barbaric MMO has seen an influx of more than 600,000 players. Bonus milestone: I think we can safely say that this is the first time in human history that a 600,000-barbarian invasion has been counted as a "good thing."

The best part? To say thanks for trying out its free stuff, Funcom's rewarding players with more free stuff. If you log in before November 21 you'll snag the King's Reward pack, which is basically a congratulatory cookie basket, but with a mix of potent potions instead of cookies. Because barbarians only eat nails and fear.