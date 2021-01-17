After Star Wars Battlefront 2 was given away by Epic, the servers crashed

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is currently available for free on the Epic Games Store, but you might have trouble playing anything other than the singleplayer modes. Players have been seeing error codes 623, 918, and 721, all of which point to the same problem—no connection to EA's servers.

EA has been working to fix the problem, as the EA Help Twitter account explained: "An incredible number of players have joined us during our @EpicGames Store free week and we're scaling up new servers to welcome you all to the Battlefront."

Although a subsequent tweet suggested the problem had been fixed, saying that, "We're happy to report the issue affecting #StarWarsBattlefrontII server capacity has been resolved", players in the replies are still seeing the same errors. I just fired it up, and I couldn't connect either.

It probably doesn't help that Battlefront 2 offers double XP weekends, drawing back existing players as well as new ones. Plus, who could resist the opportunity to blast some noobs trying it out for the first time?

At least you can still play the singleplayer campaign, which is fine, I guess? Some of the "defend someone until this blue bar is full" objectives drag on a bit, and it's yet another Star Wars game that gives you a lightsaber then expects you to enjoy killing alien bugs with it, but it's hard to argue with the price.

