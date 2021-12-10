Popular

Adorable fox adventure Tunic has a release date at last

It'll be out March 16 next year.

We've been hanging out for Tunic since it was first announced under the name Secret Legend in 2015, and now the Zelda-esque isometric fox adventure finally has a release date: March 16, 2022. It was announced during The Game Awards pre-show with a trailer that showed off both its cute, blocky world and a flipbook illustrated map.

Tunic continues to seem a lot like a Zelda game where you're a fox instead of a mediocre elf-boy, complete with lock-on combat and dungeon puzzles and hook-shot traversal. It's also got monoliths covered in glowing neon writing, because every indie game's gotta have monoliths these days.

We had a closer look at Tunic's combat during E3 back in 2018, demonstrating that there's some technical blocking and dodging involved, and way back in 2017 we saw a glimpse of a boss fight with some kind of three-eyed mask come to life who seemed pretty intense. Tunic's cuteness might be a cover for a hardcore Hyper Light Drifter-type experience, but we'll have to wait until March to find out for sure.

Tunic will be available on Steam.

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was published in 2015, he edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and actually did play every Warhammer videogame.
