Adorable fox adventure Tunic has a release date at last

We've been hanging out for Tunic since it was first announced under the name Secret Legend in 2015, and now the Zelda-esque isometric fox adventure finally has a release date: March 16, 2022. It was announced during The Game Awards pre-show with a trailer that showed off both its cute, blocky world and a flipbook illustrated map.

Tunic continues to seem a lot like a Zelda game where you're a fox instead of a mediocre elf-boy, complete with lock-on combat and dungeon puzzles and hook-shot traversal. It's also got monoliths covered in glowing neon writing, because every indie game's gotta have monoliths these days.

We had a closer look at Tunic's combat during E3 back in 2018, demonstrating that there's some technical blocking and dodging involved, and way back in 2017 we saw a glimpse of a boss fight with some kind of three-eyed mask come to life who seemed pretty intense. Tunic's cuteness might be a cover for a hardcore Hyper Light Drifter-type experience, but we'll have to wait until March to find out for sure.

Tunic will be available on Steam.