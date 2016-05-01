Add dynamic depth of field to Fallout 4 with Dynavision mod

This week on the Mod Roundup, Fallout 4 gets a dynamic depth of field mod that changes depending on what you're looking at, plus a nifty configuration tool that lets you pop a holotape into your Pip-Boy and change the settings while in-game. Speaking of visuals, Cities: Skylines gets a mod that lets you enable weather and even change the position of the sun in the sky. Meanwhile, Stardew Valley gets a mod that easily lets you determine which of your animals feel loved, and which need some attention.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

Dynavision, for Fallout 4

Nexus Mods link

This mod provides a convincing dynamic depth of field that changes depending on what you're looking at. There's a documentary-length video above you can watch above to see how it works, and in an extremely clever touch you can edit the mod settings while in-game by inserting a holotape in your Pip-Boy and fiddling with the settings. Cool.

Ultimate Eyecandy, for Cities: Skylines

Steam Workshop link

This mod really lets you go to town on your city's visuals. Change the sun's position in the sky as well as its intensity, switch on rain, snow, and fog, swap to your favorite LUTs while in-game, and save your choices as a preset that you can instantly apply to your other cities.

Loved Labels, for Stardew Valley

Nexus Mods link

This mods provides a tooltip when you mouseover your farm's critters and creatures. At a glance, you'll be able to tell if they feel loved or need a bit more attention. It's not just a time-saver for you busy farmers, it's also customizable, letting you enter your own text for the labels.

