Adata announces stylish XPG Hunter DDR4 memory for desktops and laptops

Adata is expanding its memory line with a new XPG Hunter DDR4 series, available for both desktop PCs (conventional DIMMs) and laptops (SO-DIMMs). The latter form factor also applies to some mini-PCs. The best DDR4 memory kits combine higher speeds with tighter timings, and maybe some RGB bling as a bonus.

"The XPG Hunter modules are made with high-quality chips selected through a strict filtering process. They are equipped with the finest PCBs and pass rigid reliability and compatibility tests to ensure longevity and rugged durability, which are vital for overclocking, gaming, and extreme benchmarking," Adata says.

Otherwise known as binning, the "strict filtering process" Adata references is a common practice on high performance RAM. Companies test individual chips for their ability to hit and maintain certain speeds, and this is one of the things that can separate an enthusiast kit of RAM from a run-of-the-mill kit.

The modules come wrapped in a stylish heatsink, though if you were hoping for RGB lighting, you won't find it here. As for the specs that matter (and yes, RAM speed and capacity matters for gaming, to an extent), there are 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB options. Here's the desktop lineup:

8GB DDR4-2666—CL16-18-18, 1.2V

8GB DDR4-3000—CL16-20-20, 1.35V

16GB DDR4-2666—CL16-18-18, 1.2V

16GB DDR4-3000—CL-16-20-20, 1.35V

32GB DDR4-3000—CL-16-20-20, 1.35V

The SO-DIMM variants for laptops and mini PCs come in the same speeds and capacities, but the timings and voltage are a little different. Here's a look:

8GB DDR4-2666—CL18-18-18, 1.2V

8GB DDR4-3000—CL17-19-19, 1.2V

16GB DDR4-2666—CL18-18-18, 1.2V

16GB DDR4-3000—CL17-19-19, 1.2V

32GB DDR4-3000—CL17-19-19, 1.2V

None of the kits are showing up in retail channels yet. However, Adata provided some MSRP info, saying the 8GB module costs $39.99 in DIMM form and $49.99 in SO-DIMM form, while the 16GB module costs $79.99 in DIMM form and $99.99 in SO-DIMM form.

I assume those numbers apply to the DDR4-2666 kits, but we'll have to wait and see how things shake out once these modules and kits show up at places like Amazon and Newegg.