Action MMORPG TERA's five classes detailed

We got to slay our way through some of action-RPG MMO TERA with its developers EnMasse Entertainment on the show floor today. Working together gave us great insight into how each of the classes play, and how they can co-operate to fight more effectively.
There are a few constants across all the classes: when knocked down you can use an ability to jump back to your feet swinging, dealing damage to everyone around you. All damage-focused classes can auto-attack to regenerate mana, while the Priest channels a spell to do the same. Here are the classes in full:
Berserker
Role: Tank
Weapon: Halberd
High defense
Core Attack: Leaping smash, grabbing AoE aggro from nearby mobs. Also charges with AoE spin and leaps onto fallen enemies with a massive cleave.
Evade Ability: Stab halberd into ground to block incoming attacks
Summary: Stalwart
Slayer
Type: Melee DPS
Weapon: Two-handed sword
Little defense
Core Attack: Knockdown an enemy--key to group play and works on bosses
Evade Ability: Action roll in a direction to dodge attacks
Summary: Whirlwind
Sorcerer
Type: Spellcaster DPS
Weapon: Mind
Little to no defense
Core Attack: Circular AoE in front of caster
Evade Ability: Leap backwards
Summary: Glass cannon
Warrior
Type: Melee DPS
Weapon: Two swords
Core Attack: Rapid-fire attacks on one target
Low defense
Evade Ability: Action roll in a direction to dodge attacks
Summary: Tommy gun
Priest
Type: Healer
Weapon: Hands
Core Attack: Shoots healing, either as bolts (that must hit target) or by creating circles on the ground (smaller circle for more powerful healing, or large circle for weaker healing). Can also resurrect in combat.
Little to no defense
Evade Ability: Teleport
Summary: Sniper of life