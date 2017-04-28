Acer’s Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop packs burly hardware in a slim frame

Acer went a little nuts when it conceived the Predator 21 X, a humongous laptop stuffed to the gills with high-end hardware and a starting price of $8,999—yikes! In comparison, Acer's new Predator Triton 700 seems like a bargain.

Starting at $2,999 (€3,399), the Predator Triton 700 is only comparatively affordable to the Predator 21 X. But if you can muster three large on a laptop, what you'll get is a powerful system that won't throw out your back when you lug it from one place to the other.

The Predator Triton 700 sports an aluminum chassis and checks in at 2.6kg (5.7 pounds)—a far cry from ultrabook territory, but certainly manageable for a gaming laptop. Its waistline measures just 18.9mm (0.74 inches). That is considerably thinner and lighter than not just the Predator 21 X but most modern laptops.

Acer says these laptops are powered by Core processors based on Intel's latest Kaby Lake architecture. They also feature Nvidia GeForce 10-series graphics, two NVMe PCIe SSDs in RAID 0, and up to 32GB of DDR4-2400MHz.

All of this combines to drive a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display with G-Sync support. Acer is also pushing the VR angle in collaboration with Intel.

"Acer is driving some incredible new products for the gaming and VR-ready category and Intel is excited to work together to push what’s possible on the PC platform,” said Frank Soqui, General Manager of the Virtual Reality and Gaming Group at Intel Corporation. "It’s amazing what can be done with the mobile form factor these days not just at the high end but also for emerging VR in the mainstream—powered by our 7th generation Intel Core high performance processors."

Other notables includes Killer DoubleShot Pro networking with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, two USB 3.0 ports, a single USB 2.0 port, GbE LAN, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, and an RGB backlit keyboard.

It also features a cool glass panel above the keyboard that functions as the laptop's trackpad while letting you peer in on the cooling solution inside.

The Predator Triton 700 will be available in August.