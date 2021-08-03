A Stardew Valley fan recreated Pelican Town in Minecraft

We've seen many different games recreated inside Minecraft's blocky world, but Reddit user rwww_ has done an exceptional job with their Stardew Valley build. Pelican Town has been recreated block by block, with every building, tree, and shrub accounted for.

The Minecraft builder first posted screenshots of their project last week showing just the main square and you can clearly see Pierre's general store, the Stardrop Saloon, Harvey's clinic, Pam's caravan, and more. Since then, rwww_ has expanded into the rest of the town . The build now stretches out to the East, covering Clint's blacksmith and the Pelican Town museum. There's even a JojaMart built with matching sickly blue blocks.

It's a gorgeous build and rwww_ has used Minecraft texture packs and shaders to give the build some extra sheen. There's still plenty more of the Stardew Valley map to build, and rwww_ has confirmed that they're planning on building the rest. I'm very much looking forward to seeing how they recreate the craggy wizard's tower and Stardew's beach.

There are some screenshots below, but you can check out more over on Reddit here and here.

