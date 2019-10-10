Popular

A Skryim pillow seems like a nice present

By

Let it carry your burdens to dreamland.

(Image credit: o0PETER0o)

Redditor r/o0PETER0o decided to give a friend the gift that keeps on giving, by which I mean a videogame-themed pillow. Unfortunately most videogame-themed pillows are kind of gross, but that's no reason to give up. Armed with a screenshot from the game's overlong introductory sequence and a link to a website that makes personalized pillows—and socks, towels, and so on—by printing customer-submitted images on them, r/o0PETER0o created the memetastic present you see above.

The website in question was bagsoflove.co.uk, by the way, which is not a name that suggests wholesome gifts like this one but whatever. After r/o0PETER0o posted a photo of the pillow to the Elder Scrolls subreddit yesterday it was then ripped off by someone else and reposted to r/gaming without attribution, because of course it was. Go upvote the original and restore some justice to the world.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
