A Resident Evil 3 Remake demo is coming

Resident Evil 3 Remake is just over a month away, but it looks like we might get a chance to run away from the Nemesis and his mates a little bit early. Capcom has teased a demo on Twitter, though it's yet to reveal when it's going to appear.

It was written in the STARS... 💫A Resident Evil 3 Demo is on the way. We'll have more details in the near future! pic.twitter.com/wqN2AwI3pHFebruary 25, 2020

In the meantime, Andy Kelly has already tried his luck, and the Nemesis kicked his ass. The demo saw him trying to restore power to the subway and catch a ride, all while sneaking past zombies and trying to conserve ammo. And then he made a new friend.

"I manage to get the subway back up and running, but because this is Resident Evil, the relief is short-lived. As I run back to grab a train to the next area of the city, the Nemesis crashes through a brick wall and charges towards me with terrifying purpose. I run past him, as I've done with the Tyrant in Resi 2 so many times, but he catches up with me and immediately and kills me."

The demo Capcom's planning to release will likely be the same one, but we'll find out for sure soon.