A new WoW expansion? Blizzard trademarks Warlords of Draenor

Perhaps signaling new content for planet Earth's benchmark MMO, World of Warcraft developer Blizzard has trademarked "Warlords of Draenor," according to MMO Champion . The report points to the trademark registration in both New Zealand and Australia, a filing that takes place just in advance of this weekend's BlizzCon event in Anaheim.

Although WoW has seen its subscriber base dwindle slightly in 2013, we've still had small updates and feature tweaks surface in recent months. The MMO's still-massive subscriber base is surely hungry for another major expansion to follow last year's Mists of Pandaria and a focus on the orcish homeworld of Draenor brings to mind an earlier 2007 WoW expansion, The Burning Crusade.

Apart from the trademark filing, it's remains speculation at the moment. But it's likely we'll get a bit more news at BlizzCon this weekend, as WoW game director Tom Chilton hinted to IGN back in August that Blizzard will have some new information about a post-Pandaria WoW to release at that time.

Hat tip, IGN .

Image by Brian "Chippy" Dugan via us.battle.net .