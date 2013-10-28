Blizzard adds more connected realms to World of Warcraft

Despite losing some subscribers , Blizzard's gigantic MMO World of Warcraft is still ludicrously popular and Blizzard has no plans to stop supporting it. From big expansions like Mists of Pandaria to smaller updates , the most dominant MMO in the history of gaming still gets tweaked and modified. And more tweaks have come this week.

On Friday, Blizzard announced a new plan to increase the number of players in realms with low player-counts. Here is a full list of the connections:

Completed Connections



Auchindoun and Laughing Skull



Black Dragonflight and Skullcrusher



Aegwynn and Gurubashi



Balnazzar and Warsong



Burning Blade and Onyxia



Chromaggus and Garithos



Dalvengyr and Dark Iron



Dethecus and Detheroc



Dunemaul, Maiev, Boulderfist and Bloodscalp



Hakkar and Aegwynn



Rivendare and Firetree



Blizzard also mentioned that the next connections will come out in batches. The first should be live now, if it all went according to plan. However, the second batch will go live at an unspecified date and time. Blizzard simply says that it will notify players when that happens through the general forum and in-game.

Batch 1



Blackwing Lair and Detheroc/Dethecus



Anub'arak and Chromaggus/Garithos



Drak'Tharon and Firetree/Rivendare



Blood Furnace and Mannaroth



Nesingwary and Vek'nilash



Batch 2



Haomarush and Detheroc/Dethecus/Blackwing Lair



Stonemaul and Bloodscalp/Maiev/Boulderfist/Dunemaul



Tortheldrin and Frostmane



Winterhoof and Kilrogg



Gul'dan and Skullcrusher/Black Dragonflight



Lightning's Blade and Burning Blade



Lastly, Blizzard mentioned that there are still more connections to be made in the future beyond these. The update page will detail those connections in the future.