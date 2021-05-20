A new TimeSplitters is coming under a 'reformed' Free Radical Design

A new TimeSplitters game will enter development "in the coming months," publisher Deep Silver has confirmed. Not only that, but founding studio Free Radical Design has been reformed to develop it, with founders David Doak and Steve Ellis confirmed to be involved.

TimeSplitters is a beloved console FPS first released in 2000. It had a lot in common with Rare's classic Nintendo 64 shooters—Goldeneye 007 and Perfect Dark—not least because Doak had a hand in creating those games, too. The last official TimeSplitters game released in 2005, though a fan project called TimeSplitters Rewind is still in development.

As for this new, fourth instalment, Deep Silver has said very little about it. Free Radical Design is currently "concentrating on building the studio" which will be based in Nottingham—just like it used to be before it originally closed in 2014.

Deep Silver parent company Koch Media purchased the TimeSplitters IP in 2018, at which time it promised "future products" in the series. Rumors of a TimeSplitters 2 remake were debunked last year, though a 4K remaster of the game did turn up in the code for Homefront: The Revolution, of all places.