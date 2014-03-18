A new RollerCoaster Tycoon PC game is in production, say Atari

RollerCoaster Tycoon 4 Mobile was announced recently, and - judging from its chilling reveal trailer - will be the sort of game that sincerely wants you to "HYPE YOUR PARK". I know, I'm sad too. Fortunately, there's hope, and it comes in the form of an Atari tweet. Alongside their promotion of the upcoming phone/tablet/ phablet version is news that a new "PC experience" is also in production.

RollerCoaster Tycoon is back and it's coming to mobile! Rest assured, there is a PC experience in production now for release this year! March 17, 2014

The mobile version is due out this spring, but - as yet - there's no release window for the PC game beyond "this year". If it's scheduled for the end of the year, it could potentially arrive around the ten year anniversary of the PC's last release in the rollercoaster sim series. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 was released on October 2004 - in an era where people bought Nickleback albums and cared about the plot of Lost.

Will it be a full-fat RollerCoaster Tycoon in the classic tradition of the original PC releases? Personally, I'm doubtful. Looking at Atari's recent consolidated revenue report , it's clear that the studio's strategy is in mobile and online gaming, with an emphasis on "traditional franchises". While that doesn't mean it will be a Facebook-style social nightmare of energy bars and microtransactions, I also wouldn't expect the traditional park builder that fans will no doubt be hoping for.