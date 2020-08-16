A massive Fallout: New Vegas mod overhauling the game's voice work has released

The Brave New World project has finally released its first version adding new professional voice acting to over a hundred NPCs in Fallout: New Vegas. Over the years, one of the few criticisms voiced by fans of Fallout: New Vegas was that single voice actors were forced to do the acting for a large number of characters. While there are truly stand out examples among the cast of New Vegas, it's hard for even the best actor to convey 15 different characters in dramatically different styles.

Brave New World is a project that fixes that while leaving the best old performances entirely intact. "If the characters had excellent acting, i.e. Caesar, Doc Mitchell, Legate Lanius or were iconic characters, we chose to leave them alone," said the creators of the mod. "Our main focus was to mitigate 'cloning', and to improve upon acting, pacing, and casting." The mod also comes with a visual remaster of the NPCs it revoices to reinforce their character and match the newly cast voice actors' work. There's also a list of mod recommendations to go with it.

Going through over 30,000 auditions over nearly four years, the creators of the Brave New World mod have recast and recorded "almost 145" of the game's NPCs' lines. It's a delightfully surprising, comprehensive, and loving upgrade for the game. "Our team has gone to great lengths to make sure that the project meets the standards of quality expected for voice acting/voice overs within the gaming industry," say the creators.

You can check out Brave New World for Fallout: New Vegas over at Nexusmods.