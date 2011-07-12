A Game of Thrones: Genesis screenshots have sieges and stabby seating

In the very moment the new George R. R. Martin book lands heavily in the PC Gamer office, RPS spot a burst of new screenshots for the upcoming Game of Thrones game from Cyanide. As much as fans of the books and recent TV show might hope for a Joffrey-slapping sim, Game of Thrones: Genesis is in fact an RTS set in the Kingdom of Westeros long before the events of the books. Cyanide say players will "take part in Westeros' founding events and largest battles such as Aegon the Conqueror's invasion on the continent or the War of the Usurper." It's set to be released later this year. For more on the game, check out our Game of Thrones: Genesis preview . The four new screenshots are arranged below.