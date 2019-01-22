A Fisherman's Tale is a VR game where you break reality, out today

Most VR games make me feel a little bit disorientated, but just watching A Fisherman’s Tale’s launch trailer—check it out above—makes my brain do somersaults.

In this peculiar adventure game, you play Bob, a solitary fisherman who lives alone in a lighthouse. Unfortunately for Bob, there’s a big storm on its way, so he has to get up to the top of the lighthouse and turn it on, but of course it’s not as simple as walking up some stairs. Oh yes, and Bob’s also a puppet.

To get to the top of the lighthouse, you’ll need to bend reality by interacting with a model of said lighthouse, with its own Bob. Drop something inside the model, and you’ll see it appear above you, larger than life. That model also hosts a miniature version of itself, as does the model of the model, and so on, getting smaller and smaller, but still, somehow, being the same lighthouse

Which is the original lighthouse? Which way is reality? Is there a Bob Prime? I have so many questions and a small headache is developing.

A Fisherman’s Tale is out now on Steam for some of the best VR headsets, the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Windows Mixed Reality headsets.