Save 25% on the Samsung 860 Evo SSD range at Amazon, right now

If you haven’t got an SSD for your PC build yet, now’s your chance (and honestly, why not? They’re fantastic). Amazon are knocking around 25 percent off our favorite, the Samsung 860 Evo range, in the US. Meanwhile, you can get them on Amazon.co.uk for up to 57 percent less. In practical terms, that’s a saving of at least $50/£100. Which isn’t bad for a component we say is the best SSD for gaming . While the list price on Amazon is maybe a little higher than average, the saving is still good if you’re looking for a reliable new SSD for your build.

As we’ve mentioned before , SSDs will comfortably make the biggest difference for your PC. They’ll significantly reduce loading and file transfer times, and the 1TB Samsung 860 Evo version in particular has “proven reliability and performance”. Because of this, we’d highly recommend grabbing one before the sale is over. Although you’ll be well served by the higher capacity models (the 2TB version’s had a huge price cut), 1TBs will do very nicely if you’re on a tighter budget.

