39th update for Morrowind Rebirth mod brings dozens of changes

Morrowind just keeps on stayin' alive. Morrowind Rebirth, a complete overhaul mod for the third Elder Scrolls game, has had its fourth major update this year and its 39th altogether. The mod, which has been in development since 2011, not only rebuilds existing areas in Morrowind but adds new locations, creatures, weapons, armor, music, and makes a number of balance changes and bug fixes.

This 39th update is a hefty one, and would require a Gatling gun's worth of bullet points to list here. Among the changes is the addition of a new haunted fort, maps you can buy from merchants that will lead you to hidden treasure, behavioral changes to guards—they'll now follow you if they notice you're acting suspiciously—and an overhaul to Valenvaryon, a Dunmer stronghold in the Ashlands.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, though. You can take a look at the full change log here at ModDB.

And if we just doomed you to an entire winter break replaying Morrowind for the nth time: you're welcome, and we're sorry.