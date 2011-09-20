2.6GB Battlefield Bad Company 2 patch removes DRM, adds screenshot key. Woo!

The Battlefield blog has revealed a new patch for Battlefield: Bad Company 2 which should land tomorrow. It contains a whole bundle of fixes and performance enhancements, but more notably, it removes the SecuROM DRM from non steam versions of the game. And a screenshot key.

It's great to see DICE continuing to support their previous game. Check inside for a full list of patch notes.



Removed some memory leaks



Fixed crashes when the game attempted to render lots of content (high detail, high FOV or multiple-monitor modes); this should particularly help multi-monitor users



Chat window no longer causes lag spikes



Chat window reworked opacity & visibility-time is controllable through settings in settings.ini



Clantag is remembered when using auto-login



Banner URLs can be up to 252 characters in length



SecuROM wrapper removed from non-Steam version



Minor performance enhancements



Reduced rubberbanding on servers with more than 24 active players



PrintScreen takes a screenshot, file stored in Documents\BFBC2\Screenshots directory



The patch is a massive 2.6GB in size, but that's because it contains all previous Bad Company 2 patches rolled into one.

Forgive us for getting slightly excited about a screenshot key.