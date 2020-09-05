1990s-inspired immersive sim Core Decay drops a new trailer at Realms Deep

Core Decay, revealed in February as a "retro shooter immersive sim about a cyborg on a dying Earth," made an appearance at today's Realms Deep show with a new trailer showcasing a "first-person action-adventure" inspired by the immersive sims of the 1990s (and, I hope, 2000—you know why).

The game, which will be co-developed and published by 3D Realms alongside creator Ivar Hill, will set players off on a quest to explore the nature of human consciousness on a cyberpunk Earth on the brink of total destruction. There will be 11 separate locations to explore, featuring "open-ended levels with boundless solutions," including hacking, stealth, and heavy, heavy firepower. The character customization system will give players more than 100 cybernetic implants to play with, granting powers including heat vision and "Maglock," which enables magnetic grappling along walls and ceilings.

The health system also sounds deep and complex, with tracking of individual injuries that can have a serious impact on your character, at least temporarily: damage to the head can cause cognitive loss, limbs can be lost to explosions, and toxic gases can cause lung damage that will reduce your movement speed, among other effects. It's not just a straight-up shooter, though, as 3D Realms said that players will "explore the nature of human consciousness in this philosophical sci-fi adventure."

The trailer looks very Deus Ex-like (and, dare I say, sounds like it too—I already love the soundtrack), and while I know better than to expect something approaching that experience, I cannot help but hope. Core Decay is listed on Steam and more details are up at coredecay.com. It's expected to be out in 2021.