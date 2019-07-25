At least 26 Nazis are killed in this Wolfenstein: Youngblood launch trailer

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

I watched the launch trailer for Wolfenstein: Youngblood twice, and as far as I can tell there are 26 unambiguous Nazi deaths during its 1:50 minute duration. A few caveats: the slick, rapidfire editing may have obscured a few deaths, or else resulted in my erroneously counting the same death twice. Also, I didn't count the Nazi mech that gets downed, nor the Nazi spacecraft that features.

That's a decent stat, though no doubt it will pale in comparison to the amount of deaths featured in the actual game. After all, more than 3,000 Nazis died in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. And despite early previews, and the involvement of Dishonored studio Arkane, the rumoured immersive sim aspects are definitely not on display in the trailer. It's a decidedly unsubtle piece of cinema.

Check it out below. The game launches on Friday.