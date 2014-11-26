Assassin's Creed Unity season pass sales halted, free game offered to owners

[Update: Ubisoft has clarified that while the season pass is no longer available for purchase, those who have one will still get all the DLC that was initially planned for it. That means the free game is a straight-up bonus, making this actually quite a good deal for season pass buyers.]

Original story:

Ubisoft has announced that the upcoming Assassin's Creed Unity DLC Dead Kings will be given away to all owners of the game as an apology for its botched launch. Sales of the season pass and Gold Edition of the game have been halted, and anyone who's already purchased either will be offered another Ubisoft game.

"I want to sincerely apologize on behalf of Ubisoft and the entire Assassin's Creed team. These problems took away from your enjoyment of the game, and kept many of you from experiencing the game at its fullest potential," Ubisoft Montreal CEO Yannis Mallat wrote. "To show our appreciation for your continued support, we’re making the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Unity Dead Kings DLC free for everyone. For Season Pass holders, we will also offer the choice of one additional game from a selection of Ubisoft titles for free."

Season pass holders can choose to receive The Crew, Far Cry 4, Watch Dogs, Assassin's Creed: Black Flag, Rayman Legends, or Just Dance 2015 at no charge. They will also "continue to have access to a variety of additional content, including Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China," according to the latest community update. The system for claiming the free game is not currently in place but should be live soon.

A release date for the Dead Kings DLC has not yet been announced but is also expected soon. More information about the replacement offer is up in the FAQ.