Multiple new Assassin's Creed announcements rumored for Saturday's showcase

By Wes Fenlon
published

Two reports offering the same information claim Japan and 16th century Europe Assassin's Creed games are in development.

Assassin's Creed series faces
(Image credit: Ubisoft)
On September 10, Ubisoft is hosting a livestream that includes "a special Assassin's Creed showcase offering a peek at the future of the franchise." Reports about the exact contents of that showcase have now been published on Bloomberg and Try Hard Guides, stating that Ubisoft will be revealing several games, including last week's leaked Assassin's Creed Mirage.

According to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, Ubisoft will be showing two other major games: an Assassin's Creed codenamed Red set in feudal Japan, as well as another codenamed "Neo or Hexe... set during the latter stages of the Holy Roman Empire and revolves around witch trials." The two games are part of Assassin's Creed Infinity, according to the report, which is Ubisoft's plan for an Assassin's Creed live service platform.

There will also be a mobile game in the showcase: a mobile game set in China codenamed Project Jade, according to Try Hard Guides' Tom Henderson. Henderson's report echoes the same details as Bloomberg's, with matching descriptions for Red and Hexe. 

We can likely expect to see the most of Project Mirage, which Ubisoft officially acknowledged last week after its leak. Mirage is expected to be set in Baghdad and offer a return to the stealth-focused design of the early Assassin's Creed games, without the broader RPG features Ubisoft has incorporated since Assassin's Creed Origins.

PC Gamer can confirm that we attended a preview event related to this weekend's Assassin's Creed Showcase, but can't corroborate the above reports at this time. The Ubisoft Forward stream begins at 12 pm PT (8 pm UK) on Saturday.

