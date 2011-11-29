Assassin's Creed: Revelations day one patch revealed

Ubisoft has released a list of the changes the Assassin's Creed: Revelations day one patch will bring to the game. As reported by DSOGaming , the patch will improve Nvidia's 3D vision with added sky rendering, and also fix “problems with running game in offline mode”.
Maybe Ubisoft aren't all bad. Both Skyrim and Batman: Arkham City have required substantial post-launch patches to get them up and running properly on the PC, and these have taken a few weeks to appear. We won't know if there are any more issues until we actually play it on December 2, but it seems Ubisoft is at least trying to nip some problems in the bud.
Full changelog after the break.
- Fixed issue when in some situations smoke bombs didn't trigger properly
- Fixed issue with a Dares being displayed incorrectly
- Fixed various text overlaps caused by the localised representation of Keyboard buttons
- Multiple graphic improvements related to NVidia 3D vision (Added sky rendering options to game menu)
- Various small camera related fixes, like camera now follows a fresh respawned user if he spams the “Center Camera” action key
- Fixed some issues that sometimes occurred when switching between executables
- Eyefinity optimizations for superwide resolutions
- Various tweaks and fixes in Multiplayer related to Friends system
- Voice chat icon is now properly displayed when it's turned off
Fixed problems with running game in offline mode