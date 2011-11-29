Assassin's Creed: Revelations day one patch revealed

Ubisoft has released a list of the changes the Assassin's Creed: Revelations day one patch will bring to the game. As reported by DSOGaming , the patch will improve Nvidia's 3D vision with added sky rendering, and also fix “problems with running game in offline mode”.

Maybe Ubisoft aren't all bad. Both Skyrim and Batman: Arkham City have required substantial post-launch patches to get them up and running properly on the PC, and these have taken a few weeks to appear. We won't know if there are any more issues until we actually play it on December 2, but it seems Ubisoft is at least trying to nip some problems in the bud.

Full changelog after the break.