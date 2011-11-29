Popular

Skyrim version 1.2 coming Wednesday, Bethesda releases patch notes

By

Wheres My Face? [Skyrim]

Skyrim is gaming's Disneyworld. It's positively colossal, bursting at the seams with magic, and full of giant rodents. Unfortunately, the two also share one less savory similarity: They're far from perfect. But while you can't patch out the miles-long line to ride Space Mountain, Skyrim's bugs are oh-so-squashable. Version 1.2, of course, will be doing the honors, and it's right around the corner with a Wednesday, November 30 drop date. Read on for the full patch notes, courtesy of Bethesda's blog .

  • Fixed crash on startup when audio is set to sample rate other than 44100Hz.

  • Fixed issue where projectiles did not properly fade away.

  • Fixed occasional issue where a guest would arrive to the player's wedding dead.

  • Dragon corpses now clean up properly.

  • Fixed rare issue where dragons would not attack.

  • Fixed rare NPC sleeping animation bug.

  • Fixed rare issue with dead corpses being cleared up prematurely.

  • Skeleton Key will now work properly if player has no lockpicks in their inventory.

  • Fixed rare issue with renaming enchanted weapons and armor.

  • Fixed rare issue with dragons not properly giving souls after death.

  • ESC button can now be used to exit menus.

  • Fixed occasional mouse sensitivity issues.

  • General functionality fixes related to remapping buttons and controls.

See comments