Skyrim version 1.2 coming Wednesday, Bethesda releases patch notes

Skyrim is gaming's Disneyworld. It's positively colossal, bursting at the seams with magic, and full of giant rodents. Unfortunately, the two also share one less savory similarity: They're far from perfect. But while you can't patch out the miles-long line to ride Space Mountain, Skyrim's bugs are oh-so-squashable. Version 1.2, of course, will be doing the honors, and it's right around the corner with a Wednesday, November 30 drop date. Read on for the full patch notes, courtesy of Bethesda's blog .



Fixed crash on startup when audio is set to sample rate other than 44100Hz.



Fixed issue where projectiles did not properly fade away.



Fixed occasional issue where a guest would arrive to the player's wedding dead.



Dragon corpses now clean up properly.



Fixed rare issue where dragons would not attack.



Fixed rare NPC sleeping animation bug.



Fixed rare issue with dead corpses being cleared up prematurely.



Skeleton Key will now work properly if player has no lockpicks in their inventory.



Fixed rare issue with renaming enchanted weapons and armor.



Fixed rare issue with dragons not properly giving souls after death.



ESC button can now be used to exit menus.



Fixed occasional mouse sensitivity issues.



General functionality fixes related to remapping buttons and controls.

