Assassin's Creed Mirage will include a 'desaturated blue/gray' mode for people who are stuck in 2007

Do you miss 2007? Assassin's Creed does, so AC Mirage will have an optional "desaturated blue/gray" color mode inspired by the original Assassin's Creed, a game now so far removed from what Assassin's Creed has become since that I wonder if most people who consider themselves franchise fans have even considered playing it.

"We are excited to announce that Assassin's Creed Mirage will include as an option a nostalgic visual filter inspired by the desaturated blue/gray color palette from the first AC game," said Ubisoft on Twitter via an account that would not be made until 2009, another two years after the release of Assassin's Creed.

Finally, a visual filter perfectly tuned for people who miss whatever was going on in their lives when the first iPhone came out and The Sopranos was new. If you were really hyped about the first Transformers movie and then later you played Assassin's Creed and World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade and you thought, "everything is great right now," then Ubisoft has your back.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is a bit of a throwback in general, returning the series to its Middle Eastern origins for the first time since 2007 and putting aside some of the open-world RPG elements that started appearing with 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. Mirage will be a more stealth-oriented game and will have a smaller scope, but will still focus on a character from the recent Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Mirage was among the games dropped in one of the biggest leaks Ubisoft has ever had, and the response hasn't been bad. "I can't wait for Assassin's Creed to be Assassin's Creed again," said Imogen Mellor when we first learned about Mirage—the circa-late-aughts version of the AC series has fans. And more than a few probably agree with Ubisoft's comment that recent Assassin's Creed games have been a bit too long for some players.

We'll surely see more of Mirage at Ubisoft's showcase on Monday. Our summer showcase schedule has the details on that.