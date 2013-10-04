Assassin's Creed Heritage Collection bundles all previous Assassin's Creed games

More and more new games every year are sequels, so I guess the next logical step is enormous collections of previously released games. Bethesda announced at QuakeCon that every Elder Scrolls game would be available, and now Ubisoft is following suit with the Assassin's Creed Heritage Collection. Available on November 8, the Heritage Collection will include Assassin's Creed , Assassin's Creed 2 , Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood , Assassin's Creed: Revelations , and Assassin's Creed 3 .

The official price has not been announced, but some listings are starting to pop up in the neighborhood of $70/£40 , which isn't outrageous for five games plus DLC. Still, at that price you're paying a premium for the packaging and whatever extras they throw in there, and we have no idea what those extras might be.

Of course, Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag lands on November 19 . Technically speaking, I suppose gamers brand-new to the series could pound through the first five games in time for the launch of Black Flag, but only if they're willing to give up showering and eating. Still, die-hard fans might appreciate having the games and their individual DLCs all in one tidy package.