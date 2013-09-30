Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag PC release date announced

After months and months of uncomfortable silence and nebulous date ranges , Ubisoft has finally announced that the PC version of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag will sail into view around the same time as its next-gen console versions on Nov. 19.

Of course, with new information comes a new trailer, though this one shows off the game's crew of buccaneers more than Caribbean foliage or the proper way to harpoon a shark (it's all in the wrist). I imagine Ubisoft's afraid to show off another 15 minute video as we'd probably deduce the ending through the sheer amount of footage that's been released thus far.

Personally, I don't care that the PC verison isn't hitting the original October 29 release date if it means we get a more optimized PC game from Ubisoft than we have in years (or months) past. Ubisoft PC ports have traditionally been, well, less than spectacular , but that doesn't mean things can't change. A new team's building this game, and with that comes new expectations.