Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China is free today from Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China is a 2D spinoff of the Assassin's Creed series with some "pleasingly hefty melee combat" and a heavy focus on stealth, similar to Mark of the Ninja but very good in its own right. We scored it 83/100 in our 2015 review, calling it a "refreshingly pared back" take on the series. And today, it is yours for the taking from Ubisoft.

The game has actually been free since February 1, but it somehow escaped our notice until just now. It's free until 6 pm local time on February 5, which as of this moment means you've got about five hours left to claim it. All you need to do is register a Ubisoft account if you don't have one, or log into the site if you do, and it will automatically be added to your Uplay library.