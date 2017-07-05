Assassin’s Creed anime is on the way from Netflix’s Castlevania showrunner

Please send Adi Shankar this image. He'll know what to do.

In an announcement via his Facebook page, Adi Shankar revealed he’ll be working with Ubisoft to develop and Assassin’s Creed anime series. We saw this coming during a March Reddit AMA when head of content for Assassin’s Creed Aymar Azaizia confirmed a TV show project was in the works. Shankar’s a busy man it seems, having recently developed an anime show based on the Castlevania series for Netflix, which debuts July 7. The trailer is fairly promising , so if any of its style and self-serious melodrama makes its way into the Assassin’s Creed project, I’m on board. Shankar’s full statement follows:

It’ll be an original story set in the Assassin’s Creed universe, but we don’t know much more than that. What network it releases on, what brooding male protagonist looks like, what time period it’s set it, and exactly how anime it will be still up in the air—but, really, if it’s anime, what can go wrong? Seriously, if it's better than the movie (which should be the easiest thing in the world) I'll be happy.

