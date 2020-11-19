How to get the Grimes Graves loot in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Looking for the AC Valhalla Grimes Graves key and the treasure that's hidden within? This location will be of special interest to anyone on the hunt for the AC Valhalla Excalibur sword as one of the Treasure of Britain tablets needed is located here. And yes, Grimes Graves is as grim as it sounds.

Grimes Graves is a network of caves located in East Anglia, southeast of Ely Monastery and south-west of Brisleah Farm. You may have picked up a quest that sends you here which can be obtained fairly early on, though you may have ignored it at first because of the level of the area. But whether a quest brought you to here, or you were simply exploring, read on to find out where to locate the AC Valhalla Grimes Graves treasure, and the key you need to access it.

Where to get the AC Valhalla Grimes Graves treasure

The entrance to Grimes Graves is covered by a makeshift shelter and you'll need to climb down into the pit to access the labyrinth of caves beneath. Luckily, there's a haystack at the bottom which makes it a quick leap to get down there. Once you're safely at the bottom of the pit, head straight across the room and through the door in front of you.

Follow the path ahead and jump across the gap to the other side and go through the door there. You'll need to vault over a couple of obstacles in the doorways here and you should see a table with scrolls and some lootable objects to your right. Keep going until you reach a drop. You'll need to jump across here and follow a narrow ledge around the edge of the cavern. Use the two wooden posts at the end of this to jump to the doorway ahead.

Slide down the short gravel slope here and you should find another table with more lootable objects. It's dark here and hard to see here, but you can use your Odin Sight to see where you need to climb the wall in front of you to continue. Pass a table on your right and slide down into the room ahead. A ladder will allow you to climb up on the far side. Keep following the path ahead, traversing several wooden platforms and posts and you should see a big black flag. Make another series of jumps and you'll finally reach an alcove with a table and various goodies. The Treasure of Britain tablet is among them but you have to smash one of the vases to retrieve it.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Ubisoft)

How to find the AC Valhalla Grimes Graves key

If you follow the directions for the Treasure of Britain (above) until you reach the location where you slide down into the room with the ladder. Instead of climbing up here, you'll find a locked door if you have a look around.

If you preordered AC Valhalla with additional DLC quests, one of those—A Fiend Out of Hell—will lead you here and you should see a man guarding the locked door. Fight and defeat him and loot the key to unlock the door. Prepare for a fight to complete the quest.

If you don't have the quest, the man holding the key won't spawn and the door will stay locked.