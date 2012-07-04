Assassin's Creed 3 trailer features armies, battles and explosions, but not many assassins

Ubisoft have released a new trailer for Assassin's Creed for US Independence Day. You might think it features a curious lack of assassins, as protagonist Connor Kenway appears only at the very end, but you'd be wrong. In reality, Connor actually appears in every frame , you just can't see him, because he's so damn stealthy. If you look carefully at 0.10 you can see he disguises himself as a rank and file soldier, while at 0.30 he impersonates a dead body and at 0.26 you can just about make him out hiding in a man's hat.

Connor's sneakiness may be impressive, but it's difficult to see how well it will serve him in the large battles depicted here. It is very hard to assassinate someone when hundreds of men are firing guns at each other. For a better idea of how this problem might be approached, check out the Assassin's Creed 3 E3 trailer