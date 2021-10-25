Save nearly $300 on this Radeon RX 6900 XT that will most definitely sell out by the end of the day

Newegg has a got a sale (and stock) on an ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6900 XT for $1630. This one-day sale is slashing $200 off its list of $1900 then shaving off another $70 thanks to promo code GW42AAZA9283 you can apply at checkout.

I think what's more important is that Newegg actually has stock on these cards. Enough so that they are limited to 10 per customer, which seems a bit much. But hey, if you're looking to score a GPU for yourself and your entire household, now might be the time. If you don't believe me at how sought-after these cards are just look at the screenshot below.

(Image credit: newegg)

Image Actual GPU deal shocker ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB | GDDR6 PCI Express 4.0 ATX | $1899.99 $1629.99 at Newegg (save $270)

AMD's powerful 4K gaming GPU is finally in stock again at Newegg. This power-efficient monster also has support for 8K resolution and DirectX Raytracing. Use Promo Code GW42AAZA9283 at checkout for the full discount. View Deal

The Radeon RX 6900 XT is AMD's answer to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 though it doesn't quite keep up with Nvidia's beastly GPU. But honestly, in the great GPU shortage of 2021, it still is a decent card especially if you're going all-in on 4K gaming, and especially as RTX 3090s are going for around twice this price.

And let's face it, at least you have a better chance of getting this card than the limited edition Halo RX 6900 XT AMD has just announced. Yes, that one which isn't even being sold in stores.

Oh, and anyone who purchases this GPU gets a free code for Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village. Happy Hunting.