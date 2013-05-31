As Real As It Gets: here's an exoskeleton suit for your gaming needs

The Oculus Rift may give us heart-stopping renders of truly believable environments , but aren't our other senses being underserved by the expensive peripherals industry? As Real As It Gets thinks so: their gently undulating bodysuit aims to let gamers feel the rumble of a passing vehicle, or the pummel of an assault rifle's bullet-spray into one's chest.

ARAIG have just started a Kickstarter campaign for the sense-replicating suit, and they're hoping to raise some $900,000 to put it into mass production. Of course, there's no way to tell how well this will work without strapping on a suit ourselves, so let's hope that is at least a little more subtle than the unpleasant vibrations on some handheld controllers. Hey—even if this doesn't quite put you in the gaming zone , at least the guy looks like a badass with his exoskeleton on, right?

Such body-poking armor does not come cheap—you'll need to pledge at least $299 to receive your own ARAIG suit, assuming the campaign succeeds. Lesser tiers allow various other benefits, like having a say on the look of the suit, or being able to access the ARAIG store two weeks before the rest of the general public. Now what I want to know is when a taste-module will be added. Is it truly immersion if we can't wrap our tongues around GLaDOS' virtual cake?