Art of Rally's big free Kenya update is out today

Art of Rally is an excellent rally racer about gracefully drifting around low-detail worlds, trying not to hurtle off cliffs or into crowds of pencil-shaped spectators. It was released on PC last year but has now come to consoles, which benefits us too, because there's a big new update to coincide with those launches.

The Kenya Update introduces six new stages and a new freeroam map—all set in Kenya. You'll encounter water puddles and zebras (with statuesque constitutions, I should add: don't try running them over), and there are four new vehicles in the form of the Gazelle, The King of Africa, the Das 559 and Hyena.

There's also a long list of tweaks, improvements and quality-of-life additions, such as new DirectX options added to the game's option menu, and dynamic resolution scaling for DX12 users, which should give you a performance boost. The full list of changes are on the Steam blog .

In addition to Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG, Art of Rally is also on Xbox Game Pass for PC, so if you've got a subscription you should definitely check it out. It's a really lovely blend of Dirt 4 and Lonely Mountains: Downhill.