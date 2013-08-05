Arma 3's latest community guide teaches you how to be a helicopter

ShackTactical's Dslyecxi is back for another official Arma 3 community guide. Given how long the game's been available in its alpha/beta state, the community have had more time to get to grips with its basics. To keep up, this latest video focuses on the advanced lessons: like keeping an improbably hovering metal box from crashing into the ground.

If you're not yet ready for the effective handling of skyward death traps, Dslyecxi's previous videos should get you up to speed. You can find guides on teamwork and infantry combat here , and a progress update on the game's future plans here .