Ark: Survival Evolved's next patch will feature a 'total inventory menu redesign' (Updated)

Second update: The patch has been delayed one day, and is now scheduled for Friday, March 31.

Update: Here's a peek at the new menu, via Jeremy Stieglitz on Twitter (you can enlarge the image by clicking the top right corner for a better look):

Original story: I've chosen a picture of one of Ark: Survival Evolved's giant snails for this particular news story. That's because Ark's next patch, v256, will among other things apparently provide a long, long, long overdue 'total inventory menu redesign' according to recently added notes to the Steam discussion post and this tweet from Studio Wildcard's Jeremy Stieglitz:

It's happening! ARK v256 will have the first major menu redesign of ARK, as the Inventory UI getting a complete visual & functional overhaulMarch 28, 2017

Seriously, Ark's menus and UI are kind of the pits, and while I understand Early Access provides games in an unfinished state and while I'm sure there were bigger coelacanth to fry during the development process, a redesign of the menu is quite welcome, late as it may be. Hence, the snail. Snails are slow.

For the record, here's a list of what else planned for the update, which is (now) estimated to reach us on Friday, March 31:

Total Inventory Menu redesign

Total Inventory Menu redesign

Total Inventory Menu redesign

Total Inventory Menu redesign

Total Inventory Menu redesign

Total Inventory Menu redesign

Total Inventory Menu redesign

Ho ho.

Just kidding. Here's the real list:

New Mechanic: Aquatic & Amphibious Creature Breeding

New Dino: Equus!

New Dino: Leedsichthys!

New Dino: Ichthyornis!

New Dino: Iguanodon!

New Structures & Mechanic: Tek Underwater Bases

New Structure: TEK Teleporter

New Structure: TEK Mosa Saddle

New Structure: Tek Power Generator

Total Inventory Menu redesign (other UI's coming soon!)

Flyer Nerf

Please note: those aren't my exclamation points.