Ark: Survival Evolved's next patch will feature a 'total inventory menu redesign' (Updated)

Second update: The patch has been delayed one day, and is now scheduled for Friday, March 31.
Update: Here's a peek at the new menu, via Jeremy Stieglitz on Twitter (you can enlarge the image by clicking the top right corner for a better look):
Original story: I've chosen a picture of one of Ark: Survival Evolved's giant snails for this particular news story. That's because Ark's next patch, v256, will among other things apparently provide a long, long, long overdue 'total inventory menu redesign' according to recently added notes to the Steam discussion post and this tweet from Studio Wildcard's Jeremy Stieglitz:
It's happening! ARK v256 will have the first major menu redesign of ARK, as the Inventory UI getting a complete visual & functional overhaulMarch 28, 2017
Seriously, Ark's menus and UI are kind of the pits, and while I understand Early Access provides games in an unfinished state and while I'm sure there were bigger coelacanth to fry during the development process, a redesign of the menu is quite welcome, late as it may be. Hence, the snail. Snails are slow.
For the record, here's a list of what else planned for the update, which is (now) estimated to reach us on Friday, March 31:
- Total Inventory Menu redesign
- Total Inventory Menu redesign
- Total Inventory Menu redesign
- Total Inventory Menu redesign
- Total Inventory Menu redesign
- Total Inventory Menu redesign
- Total Inventory Menu redesign
Ho ho.
Just kidding. Here's the real list:
- New Mechanic: Aquatic & Amphibious Creature Breeding
- New Dino: Equus!
- New Dino: Leedsichthys!
- New Dino: Ichthyornis!
- New Dino: Iguanodon!
- New Structures & Mechanic: Tek Underwater Bases
- New Structure: TEK Teleporter
- New Structure: TEK Mosa Saddle
- New Structure: Tek Power Generator
- Total Inventory Menu redesign (other UI's coming soon!)
- Flyer Nerf
Please note: those aren't my exclamation points.