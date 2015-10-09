Ark: Survival Evolved has sold two million copies

Ark: Survival Evolved launched in early access on Steam in June this year, and within a month had sold a million copies. Now, as reported by Studio Wildcard co-founder Jesse Rapczak in a Reddit AMA, Ark has sold two million copies.

The game hasn't escaped controversy, however. For those concerned about the technical performance of Ark, which is something that has come up in the comments on previous articles, some of the answers on that AMA may be of interest. For instance, when asked if Studio Wildcard is holding back on a DX12 update for AMD, Rapczak said:

DX12 is a new technology and it's very complicated even for the largest teams to get everything working smoothly. We care greatly about this but want the experience to be extremely polished and exactly what people expect. The DX11 technology the engine is built on is extremely mature and DX12 just isn't ready for us yet for a variety of reasons.

Other answers cover upcoming features, like the team's plan to implement group and hierarchy-based behaviours for some creatures. There's also important info on hatching and raising baby dinosaurs.

Ark: Survival Evolved is set to receive fewer updates as it nears proper release, though only last week the game was updated with two new biomes. If it's already managed to sell two million copies in four months, how many will it have sold before it comes out of early access next year?