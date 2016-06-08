Deus Ex: Mankind Divided gameplay demo showcases 17 minutes in Prague

A 17-minute Deus Ex: Mankind Divided gameplay demo serves up the first look at the city-hub location of Prague, “an expansive and dense location” where players will meet new characters, pick up side quests, and drink in the ambiance of a near-future world that's getting pretty ugly.
The video begins just a day after Adam Jensen was caught up in terrorist attack on a train station, an event that left him, and more importantly his augs, in bad shape. But he doesn't have access to the resources he did a couple of years ago, and so he has to rely on an underground aug specialist named Vaclav Koller to get the job done.
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided comes out on August 23.
