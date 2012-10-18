Apotheon is an action RPG with a staggering art style, as seen in new gameplay trailer

You might know Alientrap Games for their extra-terrestrial platformer Capsized, which we liked 86% of last year. But did you know that their current project is the ambitious Apotheon, a sidescrolling action RPG set in a "massive open world Mount Olympus", and with plans afoot for multiplayer modes? Oh, you did? Well, thanks for keeping it to yourself. Thankfully, Alientrap have released a new video showing a good chunk of the game in action - and it looks like Greek pottery art come to life.

Due for release next year, Apotheon puts you in the sandals of "humanity's last champion", brought in to mediate a bitter dispute between the gods. You're basically Jeremy Kyle, but with a spear. Or, as the website rather beautifully puts it, "With sword, spear, and shield in hand, you will sneak, conspire, loot, and battle your way through majestic palaces and chthonic depths as you climb towards godhood." That sounds right up our street.

Also right up our street is the art style, which perfectly captures the intricate scenes the Ancient Greeks liked to plaster all over their tupperware. Apotheon's stunning enough in still shots, but now we can finally see that gorgeous art in motion: