Apex Legends executive producer Drew McCoy has left Respawn

By

McCoy said it's time for something new.

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Apex Legends executive producer Drew McCoy, who also served as a producer on the Titanfall games, is leaving Respawn Entertainment. McCoy announced his plan to "find new challenges" earlier this week on Twitter.

Prior to his ten-year stretch at Respawn, McCoy worked with studio co-founders Jason West and Vince Zampella at Infinity Ward, on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2. He was one of many Infinity Ward employees to follow West and Zampella to Respawn after their acrimonious split with Activision.

While he wasn't as high-profile a figure at Respawn as Zampella, the CEO (co-founder West left in 2013), his visibility increased considerably with the success of Apex Legends: Electronic Arts reported continued growth in Apex Legends in its third-quarter financial report in January, noting that daily active user peaks in the third season had surpassed those of season two, and that even further expansion of the game is planned for 2021. An Apex Legends pro league, with a prize pool of more than $3 million, also got underway in January.

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
