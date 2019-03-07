Popular

Here's a ton of amazing Apex Legends art, including extra thicc Pathfinder

Concepts, models, and artwork from the development of Respawn's battle royale smash.

Respawn gave us a hefty Apex Legends art blast today, showing off some of the beautiful concepts, artwork, and models that were created for its battle royale game. Below you'll find artwork of the eight Legends, some of the map's locations, and a few of its weapons. Especially interesting are the images from senior character artist Gary Huang, which show some real life references and inspirations for the looks of Bangalore, Lifeline, and Gibraltar. 

Also, I dig the extra thicc Pathfinder in the first image below. Talk about a hitbox!

You can enlarge the images by clicking the upper right corner, and you can see more Apex Legends art here

Legends

Prog Wang, Concept Artist

Sam Sun, Character Artist

Kejun Wang, Concept Artist

Kejun Wang, Concept Artist

Kejun Wang, Concept Artist

Kejun Wang, Concept Artist

Liam MacDonald, Concept Artist

Jason Hill, Character Artist

Jason Hill, Character Artist

Gary Huang, Senior Character Artist

Inspirations/references

Gary Huang, Senior Character Artist

Gary Huang, Senior Character Artist

Gary Huang, Senior Character Artist

Locations

Jacob Virginia, Senior Environment Artist

Kristen C. Altamirano, Senior Environment Artist

Cliff Childs, Senior Concept Artist

Kristen C. Altamirano, Senior Environment Artist

Jung Park, Lead Concept Artist

Jung Park, Lead Concept Artist

Jung Park, Lead Concept Artist

Jacob Virginia, Senior Environment Artist

Weapons

Prog Wang, Concept Artist

Kevin Neal, 3D Artist

Eric Simard, 3D Artist

Ryan Lastimosa, Lead 3D Artist

Corwin Paradinha, 3D Artist

