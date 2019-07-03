AOC launches a pair of fast FreeSync monitors as new GPUs arrive

(Image credit: AOC)

AOC just launched two new gaming monitors that pair a fast 240Hz refresh rate with FreeSync support. They include the 25-inch Agon AG251FZ2 and 27-inch Agon AG271FZ2, both with a 1920x1080 resolution.

It is a timely release, as both AMD and Nvidia have new graphics cards on tap—Nvidia yesterday launched its GeForce RTX Super cards, and next week AMD will uncork its Radeon RX 5700 XT and 5700 to retail (along with its Ryzen 3000 series CPUs).

These are all mid to high-end graphics cards. Likewise, AOC's new monitors are clearly built for fast-action gameplay, with a modest resolution and high refresh rate using TN panels. AOC is also advertising a 0.5ms moving picture response time (MPRT). This is a different type of measurement compared to gray-to-gray (GTG).

Display Lag has a decent explainer on what that means, but in short, MPRT utilizes a strobing backlight effect (backlight flickers on and off rapidly) to reduce the perception of motion blur. From my understanding, it doesn't actually represent the panel's actual response time, though some say it's a more accurate measurement.

Other than the physical size, the rest of the specs are the same for both models. They each have a rated 400 nits brightness, both have a pair of built-in 3W speakers, and both share the same connectivity options—DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4 and 2.0 (one each), DVI-D, and D-Sub.

The 25-inch AF251FZ2 ($329.99) and 27-inch AG271FZ2 ($349.99) are available to preorder on Amazon.