Antichamber's launch trailer throws convention out the window

Antichamber is released tomorrow, which is handy, because I'd quite like to know what the hell's going on in this trailer. There's some serious stairway indecision, followed by lots of mind-melting matter manipulation. Aren't launch trailers supposed to explain things?

That, however, is Antichamber's hook. It's deceptively simple, but delights in turning your perception of the world against you. That's a brilliant concept, and one its great to see being explored in a place where time and space can be absolutely anything .

With physics turned on its head, you're left to experiment with reality and reconstruct the game's rules. According to the game's description, "hallways wrap around upon each other, spaces reconfigure themselves, and accomplishing the impossible may just be the only way forward." Sounds ace.

Thanks, Polygon .