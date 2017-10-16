Antec's newest case makes it easy to connect a VR headset

Antec has gone and updated its Performance One line of cases with the P110 Luce, a new model with a conveniently placed HDMI port on the top-front I/O panel. This isn't for connecting your monitor (though you could), but for plugging in your Oculus Rift or HTC Vive headset.

The HDMI output can be routed to your graphics card's HDMI output through a hole in the rear of the case. This is not a game changing feature by any stretch (and some GPU manufacturers have previously shipped cards with an HDMI front plate), but it does eliminate having to fiddle around the back of your PC when connecting a VR headset. The front-top panel is also home to a pair of USB 3.0 ports, separate headphone and microphone jacks, a power button, and a button to control the integrated RGB lighting.

Inside the case are drive mounts supporting up to eight storage devices. These consist of two dedicated 2.5-inch SSD mounts, two 3.5-inch drive bays, and two 3.5-inch/2.5-inch drive bays.

The case comes with three 120mm fans, including two in the front and in the rear. There is room to add a third fan up front, plus three more 120mm fans or two 140mm fans up top. If you prefer to liquid cool, the case supports up to a 360mm radiator in the front, up to a 280mm radiator up top, and 120mm radiator in the rear.

Sticking with the Performance One styling, this is not a flashy enclosure, outside of its RGB lighting. It has a brushed aluminum front panel and a large tempered glass side panel to show off the guts of your build.

Antec says the case is available now for €120, with no US price just yet. We do not see any vendors carrying it just yet, but inventories should be updated shortly.