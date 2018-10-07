Popular

Anime shooter Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition coming January 2019

It will include all the DLC and the expansion.

Japanese light novel series about videogames, becomes anime, becomes videogames. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet has a complete edition coming to PC January 18th, 2019, says publisher Bandai Namco on Twitter: 

Sword Art Online is a series about real people being trapped inside virtual MMOs. The second series, and the game Fatal Bullet, take place in an MMO third-person shooter called Gun Gale Online. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is pretty positively reviewed compared to other games in the series so far. You can check out the (non-complete) Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet on Steam.  

The Complete Edition will include:

  • The base Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet game
  • DLC 1: Ambush of the Imposters
  • DLC 2: Betrayal of Comrades
  • DLC 3: Collapse of Balance
  • The Dissonance of the Nexus expansion
