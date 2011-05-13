It has been a dramatic day of news, from the Eidos and Deus Ex website hacks to the huge Modern Warfare 3 leaks. We even discovered that Tali will be returning as a team mate in Mass Effect 3. Hooray! But Wrex probably won't. Nyoo!

You'll find more reasons to laugh and perhaps cry a little in the list of the most important news stories in PC gaming today. We threw a few hilarious videos in there for good measure, starting with this one, a man face acting gaming's worst voice acting. It's a must watch.

Today we discovered Owen's greatest fear. GIRAFFES. It's not until you actually look at them properly for a few moments that they start to look unnervingly weird. Which animals do you fear the most?